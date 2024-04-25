UBS Group Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $205.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price (up from $221.50) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.39. The company had a trading volume of 693,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,297. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.04 and its 200-day moving average is $206.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $147.90 and a 52 week high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 31.18%. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total transaction of $3,524,819.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,563,843,000 after purchasing an additional 81,122 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,538,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,038,597,000 after purchasing an additional 251,289 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,101,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $851,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,397,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,418 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,387,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

