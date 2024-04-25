Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HAS. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HAS

Hasbro Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HAS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 19.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter worth $734,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Hasbro by 47.8% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.