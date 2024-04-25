Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $498.43.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $14.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $376.98. 684,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,589. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $418.66 and its 200 day moving average is $414.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Teledyne Technologies has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $448.19.
Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.
