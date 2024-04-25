Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Columbia Sportswear has increased its dividend by an average of 66.5% per year over the last three years. Columbia Sportswear has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $79.01. 841,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,564. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.17.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $195,242.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,879 shares in the company, valued at $9,950,741.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $473,264.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,116.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $195,242.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,741.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

