BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

Shares of BMO Canadian Dividend ETF stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$19.88. The company had a trading volume of 32,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,269. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.30. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of C$17.42 and a 12-month high of C$20.40.

