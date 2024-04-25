BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from BMO US Put Write ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

BMO US Put Write ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

ZPW stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.75. 103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,466. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.75. BMO US Put Write ETF has a 1-year low of C$14.62 and a 1-year high of C$16.30.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BMO US Put Write ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US Put Write ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.