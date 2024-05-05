holoride Tops 1-Day Volume of $44,263.05 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 5th. During the last seven days, holoride has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. holoride has a total market capitalization of $7.81 million and $44,263.05 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.88 or 0.04902941 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00058132 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00020516 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011741 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00014456 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003672 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 854,997,383 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 854,997,383 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00897659 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $57,475.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

