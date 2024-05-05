WESCAP Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $443,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.61. The company had a trading volume of 75,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,123. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.74. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $77.68 and a 1 year high of $103.18.

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

