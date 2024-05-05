HI (HI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $189,294.45

HI (HI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last week, HI has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. HI has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $189,294.45 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009205 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011696 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001522 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,254.72 or 0.99952239 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012848 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009065 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00051685 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $179,313.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

