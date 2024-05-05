WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 6.6% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Timken by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Timken by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TKR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.49. 408,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,739. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $95.08. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.00.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TKR. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

