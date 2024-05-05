iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,866 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $8,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,676,000 after buying an additional 1,804,501 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,674,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,995,000 after acquiring an additional 712,205 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,553,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.7% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 840,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,791,000 after acquiring an additional 427,981 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7,095.7% during the third quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 302,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,373,000 after buying an additional 297,879 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.90. 942,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.82. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2559 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

