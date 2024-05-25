Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

VICR has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of VICR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.14. Vicor has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $98.38.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Vicor had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $43,303.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $98,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $43,303.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,149 shares of company stock worth $257,265. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VICR. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 224,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 180,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,916,000 after buying an additional 115,966 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vicor in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vicor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 5.0% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 83,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

