Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

BMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded Badger Meter from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.80.

Shares of BMI traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.64. 125,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,857. Badger Meter has a one year low of $134.06 and a one year high of $202.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.24 and a 200-day moving average of $159.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.82, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.17. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.12%.

In related news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $30,952.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $195,992.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $355,328.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $30,952.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,367.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,813 shares of company stock worth $448,167 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at about $2,230,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,617,000 after purchasing an additional 58,941 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Badger Meter by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,466,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

