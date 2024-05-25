Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Performance

NGS traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $21.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,387. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $271.57 million, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $25.24.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.90 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 7.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Gas Services Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 6,586.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

