Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Lowered to Strong Sell at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk cut shares of Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Emeren Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SOL. StockNews.com raised Emeren Group to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Emeren Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Emeren Group from a market perform rating to an under perform rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.38.

Shares of SOL stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.95. 581,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,295. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. Emeren Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $117.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.80.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Emeren Group had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Emeren Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOL. Shah Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Emeren Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,885,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its position in Emeren Group by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,170,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 337,650 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Emeren Group by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 537,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 208,937 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 31,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Emeren Group during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

