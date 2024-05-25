Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Up 2.4 %

LODE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42. Comstock has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Comstock alerts:

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Comstock had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 474.79%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comstock will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Corrado Degasperis purchased 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,358,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,272. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders acquired 1,315,000 shares of company stock valued at $517,650 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Comstock stock. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 85,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.07% of Comstock at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.