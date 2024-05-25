Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Vera Bradley Stock Up 2.5 %

Vera Bradley stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.84. 137,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,454. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $241.13 million, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $133.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 26.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.