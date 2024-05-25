Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Vera Bradley stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.84. 137,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,454. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $241.13 million, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.89.
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $133.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.
