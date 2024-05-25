D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 12,897 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 276.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,897 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,129,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 64.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,992,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,676,000 after purchasing an additional 778,437 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,546,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,084,000 after buying an additional 736,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,968,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,341,000 after buying an additional 686,318 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,089,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,328,000 after buying an additional 315,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,532. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH traded up $6.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.51. 1,466,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,339. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $89.80 and a 1-year high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

