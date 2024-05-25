StockNews.com Upgrades Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SOL. Northland Securities downgraded Emeren Group from a market perform rating to an under perform rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Emeren Group in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emeren Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Emeren Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SOL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. 581,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $117.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.80. Emeren Group has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Emeren Group had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Emeren Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emeren Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Emeren Group by 74.1% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Emeren Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Emeren Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 59,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emeren Group in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

About Emeren Group

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

