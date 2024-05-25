Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Small Cap Consu

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Small Cap Consu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Vince Price Performance

Vince stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.71. 10,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,126. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. Vince has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 million, a P/E ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Vince alerts:

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Vince had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $75.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Vince

About Vince

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vince stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vince Holding Corp. ( NYSE:VNCE Free Report ) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,242,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Vince accounts for about 0.5% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned about 9.94% of Vince worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.