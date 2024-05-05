WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 724 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.12. 755,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,921. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

