WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF makes up about 1.4% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 11,914.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

NYSEARCA:EWX traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $58.18. 61,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.23 and its 200-day moving average is $55.23. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.48 and a 1-year high of $58.23.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

