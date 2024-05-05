WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $11.46 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $11,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPGP traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.51. 173,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,313. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.06 and its 200-day moving average is $97.59. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $83.52 and a 12-month high of $107.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.96.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

