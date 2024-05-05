WESCAP Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VIGI traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $79.73. The company had a trading volume of 204,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,356. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $82.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.79.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.