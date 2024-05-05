Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62, Briefing.com reports. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Alliant Energy updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.990-3.130 EPS.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT stock remained flat at $50.85 on Friday. 2,143,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,468. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.57.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Insider Activity at Alliant Energy

In other news, CEO Lisa M. Barton purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,720.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

