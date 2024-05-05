Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.00-4.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.13 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on UPBD. TD Cowen began coverage on Upbound Group in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.17.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPBD

Upbound Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPBD traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.77. 402,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,682. Upbound Group has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Upbound Group had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 33.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upbound Group will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is -321.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 991 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.68 per share, for a total transaction of $30,403.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $414,252.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,525.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.68 per share, with a total value of $30,403.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,673.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Upbound Group

(Get Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.