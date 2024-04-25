Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $38.17

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$38.17 and last traded at C$38.33, with a volume of 8505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$39.02.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RCH shares. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$47.60 to C$45.50 in a report on Friday, January 19th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$43,899.40. In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$43,899.40. Also, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.73, for a total value of C$131,198.70. 7.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

