Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Up to $35.67

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.67, but opened at $37.00. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $37.92, with a volume of 2,850,473 shares traded.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trump Media & Technology Group
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.