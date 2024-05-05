M&T Bank Corp Purchases 3,656 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $14,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TTE stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $71.63. 744,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,107. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.09. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $168.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

