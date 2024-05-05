M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,078 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $16,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Nucor by 26.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Nucor by 3,240.0% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Nucor by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 180,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,281,000 after acquiring an additional 51,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,651 shares of company stock worth $6,283,648. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.21.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. Nucor’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.71%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

