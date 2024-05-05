Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.17

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.17 and traded as low as $3.57. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 474 shares changing hands.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.79 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%.
About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
