Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.17

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.17 and traded as low as $3.57. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 474 shares changing hands.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.79 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%.

Institutional Trading of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp ( NASDAQ:KFFB Free Report ) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

