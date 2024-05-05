Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $24.65-24.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44. The company issued revenue guidance of +~4% yr/yr to ~$19.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.87 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $523.94.

PH opened at $536.18 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $319.14 and a fifty-two week high of $570.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $544.96 and its 200 day moving average is $482.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.90%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

