M&T Bank Corp Sells 7,825 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,825 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $20,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Snap-on by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 864,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,743,000 after acquiring an additional 298,727 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Snap-on by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 834,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,758,000 after acquiring an additional 36,556 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 775,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,705,000 after acquiring an additional 42,701 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,355,000 after acquiring an additional 147,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.35, for a total transaction of $690,074.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,930 shares of company stock valued at $14,089,523 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Up 1.6 %

Snap-on stock traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.03. The stock had a trading volume of 262,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,144. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $247.68 and a 12-month high of $298.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.03%.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.