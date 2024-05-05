Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.63. 130,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,077. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.55. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $27.25.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 10.56%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies
About Hollysys Automation Technologies
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
