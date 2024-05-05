Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.63. 130,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,077. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.55. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $27.25.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 10.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLI. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Maso Capital Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,055,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,948,000 after purchasing an additional 138,259 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 20.6% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 290,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 49,666 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 310,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 192,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,622,000 after buying an additional 32,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

