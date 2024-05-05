Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.45

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.45 and traded as low as C$13.02. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$13.11, with a volume of 218,262 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CHP.UN. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.81.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHP.UN

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Down 0.3 %

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.38, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.45.

(Get Free Report)

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.