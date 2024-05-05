Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Price Performance
NASDAQ:HALL remained flat at $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $6.36.
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile
