Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.0% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 484.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,356,724 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.71.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.