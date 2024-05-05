M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,762 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $15,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.77. 489,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,511. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $63.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.00.

