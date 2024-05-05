M&T Bank Corp Has $15.36 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $15,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,692,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 70.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,444,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,835,000 after buying an additional 32,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.65.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of DLR traded up $6.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.00. 3,309,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,043. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.27 and a 200-day moving average of $137.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

