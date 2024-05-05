M&T Bank Corp Sells 5,029 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 64,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Parker Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 125,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 140,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,891. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.28. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

