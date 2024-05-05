Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,837 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $14,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 479.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 21,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,071 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 26,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000.

MUB traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,096,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,924. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.15 and its 200-day moving average is $106.63.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

