19,163 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Bought by Signature Resources Capital Management LLC

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,833,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 376,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 16,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 168,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

SCHF traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.52. 4,441,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,895,382. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.59. The company has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $39.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.