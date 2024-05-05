Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $24.65-24.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.44. The company issued revenue guidance of +~4% yr/yr to ~$19.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.87 billion.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.0 %

PH stock opened at $536.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $319.14 and a fifty-two week high of $570.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $544.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $482.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 27.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $602.00 to $611.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $523.94.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

