Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,387 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAAU. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,294,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,435,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1,041.4% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 335,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 225,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 60,171 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.78. 3,442,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,302. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.71. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $24.07.

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

