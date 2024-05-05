Millburn Ridgefield Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,875 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF comprises about 0.5% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 0.93% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $16,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 15,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,615. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.87. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

