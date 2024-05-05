iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,016,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,206 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF comprises about 1.4% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $46,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of EWT stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,461,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,073. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $42.13 and a twelve month high of $50.19.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

