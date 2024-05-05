Millburn Ridgefield Corp Invests $3.57 Million in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 114,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Theory Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 122,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 20,837 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,675,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,822,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 32,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $33.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,408,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,269,031. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

