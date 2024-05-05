Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,732,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,894 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,527 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,120,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,805,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,751,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,600,866. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80. The company has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.24 and a 200-day moving average of $155.75.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

