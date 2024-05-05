25,855 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Purchased by Signature Resources Capital Management LLC

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $59.54. The company had a trading volume of 835,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,636. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.11. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $61.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.