The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.04.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $5.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $438.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,406,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,859. The business has a fifty day moving average of $404.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.23. The firm has a market cap of $142.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $442.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,330 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,578 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

